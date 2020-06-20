Mercedes-Benz has finally confirmed that the upcoming flagship sedan, the 2021 S Class, will make its global debut in September. The production will begin in the second half of 2020 and it is likely to reach India early next year. A couple of teaser images and spy shots of the second-generation model have also surfaced, revealing some noteworthy changes in design, technology, and features.

Looks What to expect on the outside?

As per the teaser image, the upcoming S-Class will feature a bigger front grille with a lot of chrome touches. The new LED headlights appear similar to the ones seen on the recently-introduced E-Class facelift. The second-generation model will also receive wraparound LED taillamps, chromed window trims as well as rocker panels, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sportier alloy wheels.

Comfort Inside the cabin

The S-Class's cabin is likely to get a number of new elements on the inside. Going by a leaked image, it will sport a dual-tone upholstery, leather seats, and automatic climate control. On the tech side of things, the second-generation model will house a massive vertical touchscreen panel in the central area along with a digital instrument console behind the leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel.

Engine Under the hood

The 2021 S-Class is likely to derive its power from 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options that will come with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. A 4.0-liter AMG-sourced V8 engine is also expected on the top trim. In India, the current-generation model comes with a 2,925cc diesel engine while the petrol variant is offered in 2,996cc, 3,982cc, and 5,980cc engines.

Information Pricing