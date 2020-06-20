Ather Energy has released a new software update for its premium electric scooter, the Ather 450, bringing a host of new features and some nifty optimizations. The update also comes loaded with a dark mode for the touchscreen that, as per the Bengaluru-based automaker, will provide better dashboard visibility and ease the strain on the eyes for a distraction-free ride at night.

Here's everything to know about the update

With the new update, the Ather 450 now supports both light and dark themes for the touchscreen panel. The Settings menu also gets a new 'Auto' feature that can automatically toggle between the two themes depending on the time of the day. Moreover, the update brings UI enhancements, a more responsive on-screen keyboard, and a 'Save previous riding mode' feature.

Design Ather 450: At a glance

The Ather 450 is built around an aluminum cast frame, offering LED headlight and taillight, a full-color TFT touchscreen display with GPS navigation, and an attractive dual-tone finish. It gets a massive 22-liter under-seat storage space and tips the scales at around 108kg. Further, the eco-friendly two-wheeler comes in three color options of Grey, Mint, and White.

Internals Engine and power

The Ather 450 comes with a Brushless DC motor which is capable of producing 4.3hp of power and a torque of 22Nm. On a single charge, the e-scooter can cover 70km, depending on the riding mode. As for recharging, the battery requires around 4.2 hours to get charged fully. The e-scooter clocks a top speed of 80km/h and reaches 0-40km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Information What about brakes, safety and suspension setup?