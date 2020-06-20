Mahindra has been testing the upcoming Thar, pretty rigorously. And, now for the first time, a test mule of the diesel automatic variant has been spotted. We had recently reported that the new Thar would be offered with an automatic gearbox option and the latest image of the gear unit confirms the same. Here are the finer details.

Looks Revised exteriors for the 2020 model

The new spy shots reiterate that the 2020 Thar will feature a seven-slat grille along with LED daytime running lights and power-folding mirrors. In terms of dimensions, it is expected to be slightly bigger than its predecessor. The off-roader is also likely to get 18-inch alloy wheels, an optional removable hard-top, redesigned side steps, square-styled windows, and five-spoke alloy wheels.

Comfort A touchscreen infotainment system is also on the cards

Inside, the Mahindra Thar is likely to house a premium cabin with a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a colored multi-info display in the instrument cluster. Further, it is expected to offer a multi-functional steering wheel, power windows, and cruise control. For safety, the off-roader should come with dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Under the bonnet

The diesel variant of the Mahindra Thar 2020 will be powered by a 140hp 2.2-liter mHawk turbo powertrain. The automatic variant will receive a 6-speed torque converter unit while a 6-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard. The car will also get a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine with direct injection technology. Moreover, both the engine options will be available with a four-wheel-drive system.

Information Pricing and availability