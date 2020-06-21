BMW has revealed the updated M5 sedan for the year 2021. Rivaling the Mercedes-AMG E63, the performance model comes with a host of new changes including a refined chassis, tweaked styling, and added in-car technology. The 2021 M5 is likely to be launched in India, but no official statement has been made by the company till now.

Looks The M5 gets refreshed exteriors

The facelifted M5 gets a new double-bar grille design along with revised air dams and bumper. An updated headlight with L-shaped LEDs and Dynamic Laser Matrix Beam for extra brightness is another highlight. It also gets a new apron and diffuser on the rear side along with a black finish on boot lid spoiler and blacked-out 20-inch alloy wheels.

Comfort New interiors

The 2021 BMW M5 gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display with the latest seventh-generation iDrive system. Ergonomics have also been revised with the addition of new buttons on the central console for quickly switching between Road to Track modes. As for other highlights, the sedan gets a multifunctional steering wheel, leather seats, dual-tone dashboard, mood lights, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Engine Power and performance

The BMW M5 is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that churns out 600hp on the standard M5 model and 625hp on the M5 Competition trim. The sprinting capability remains the same as the existing model. The facelifted M5 Competition can go from 0-100km/hr in 3.3 seconds and clock a top speed of 304km/hr with optional M Driver's Package in place.

Information Pricing and availability