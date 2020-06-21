Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the facelifted version of the E63 sedan. The performance-oriented model has gotten a newly-designed grille and tweaked aerodynamics to provide better airflow to the engine. However, mechanically, not much has changed as the facelifted model retains the previous version's 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine. Here are all the details.

What's new on the outside?

The E63 (facelift) has new flatter LED headlights with bigger 'power domes' chiseled on the bonnet and 12 vertical slats radiator grille. On the rear, it has received flatter brake lights and aprons along with a new diffuser to improve the overall aerodynamics. It also features enlarged wheel arches (by 22mm) to accommodate 20/19-inch alloy wheels, depending on the model.

A peek inside the updated cabin

Quite like the facelifted E-class range, the E63 offers the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system and digital instrument display. It also gets a new twin-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel supported by haptic feedback and larger aluminium paddle-shifters. For safety, it comes with 'hands-on' sensor and emergency brake assist with tire pressure monitor, traction control and ABS.

Power and performance

Under the hood, the facelifted E63 retains the 4.0-liter, V8 bi-turbo engine, producing 603hp of power and 850Nm of peak torque. However, the motor has received some tweaking on the electronic front including an updated AMG Dynamic Select software and AMG Dynamics Plus package. As for performance, the standard model hits 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds whereas the S version does that in 3.4 seconds.

Pricing and availability