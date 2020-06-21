Due to ever-increasing traffic in our country, the demand for automatic cars is steadily on the rise. Hence, automakers are rolling out attractive and efficient automatic models across multiple styles and price segments, such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, and the Renault KWID. Here, we list some of the best automatic cars you can buy in India below Rs. 10 lakh.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Automatic model price starts from Rs. 4.72 lakh

The Renault KWID sports a compact design with a cascading grille, headlamps mounted on the front bumpers, and chrome-colored wheels. Inside, the hatchback gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and twin airbags for safety. Under the hood, the automatic model runs on a 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 68hp/91Nm and comes mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox.

Car #2 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS: Starts at Rs. 6.45 lakh

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has an eye-catching look, sporting a cascading grille, roof rail, and alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Inside, the car offers automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and two airbags. The AMT model comes in 1,197cc petrol and 1,186cc turbo-diesel powertrain options, which generate 83hp/114Nm, and 75hp/190Nm, respectively.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price begins from Rs. 7.77 lakh

The Baleno has a sporty front fascia with a chrome-covered grille, muscular bonnet, and projector headlamps with DRLs. The hatchback gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. There are also two airbags for safety. The automatic variant is powered by a 1,197cc four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 83hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #4 Tata Nexon: AMT model priced at Rs. 8.30 lakh onwards