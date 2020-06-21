The automobile industry has indeed taken a severe hit due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, but that hasn't discouraged it from launching new models in India. The past week has been exciting for motorcycle enthusiasts thanks to the arrival of Triumph's Tiger 900, Bonneville T120 Black, and Ampere's all-new Magnus Pro e-scooter. In this listicle, we recall some of these latest and interesting models.

Motorcycle #1 Triumph Tiger 900: Launched at Rs. 13.70 lakh

The new Triumph Tiger 900 has finally made it to the Indian shores, adding a new option to the adventure-tourer segment for buyers. The bike offers a semi-faired design, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with turn-by-turn navigation, and cornering ABS. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc liquid-engine 3-cylinder engine capable of churning out 94hp of power and a peak torque of 87Nm.

Motorcycle #2 Triumph Bonneville T120: Price starts at Rs. 9.97 lakh

The Triumph Bonneville T120 Black sports a retro cafe racer design, featuring a tubular steel cradle frame and raised handle-bars for better ergonomics. It also features a digital-analog instrument console and spoked wheels. At the heart, it gets a BS6 1,200cc liquid-cooled engine that can generate 79hp of power and a peak torque of 107Nm. For safety, it gets dual-channel ABS and disc breaks.

Motorcycle #3 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant: Priced at Rs. 79,000

Bajaj Auto recently launched a new split-seat variant of its Pulsar 125. It offers split grab rails, belly pan, blacked-out alloys, and dual-tone paintwork. The motorcycle is powered by a BS6 124cc engine that can produce a peak power of 11.6hp and a torque of 10.8Nm. For safety, the model gets a disc brake on the front and drum brake on the rear.

Eco-friendly option Ampere Magnus Pro: Priced at Rs. 73,990