Following the release of the GLS SUV, Mercedes-Benz India is planning to launch its debut electric car, the EQC, within the next few weeks. To recall, it was unveiled in Sweden in 2018 and was supposed to be launched in India last year. However, the company later announced it would launch in April this year, but was again delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exteriors Mercedes-Benz EQC: At a glance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC has an eye-catching front fascia with a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo on top and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. It also gets a sloping roofline. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, chrome highlights around windows, and specially designed alloy wheels. Moreover, the electric SUV has an all-LED lighting setup.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The EQC gets a luxurious five-seater cabin with plush upholstery, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, it gets a dual 10.25-inch display setup comprising an instrument cluster and an MBUX infotainment panel with a digital AI assistant for interactive voice commands. Moreover, it also gets multiple airbags and ABS with EBD for the safety of passengers.

Engine Power and performance

The Mercedes-Benz EQC gets a twin powertrain setup fueled by an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This combined unit is capable of producing 402hp of power and 765Nm of peak torque. The vehicle offers a driving range of 450-471 km on a single charge. Moreover, the electric SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 5.1 seconds and offers a top speed of 180 km/hr.

Information What about the pricing?