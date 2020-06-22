In an attempt to boost sales and make up for the losses suffered during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, Toyota has announced discounts and benefits of up to Rs. 72,500 on its Yaris sedan and Glanza hatchback for the month of June. For the uninitiated, the sedan carries a starting price of Rs. 8.86 lakh, while the latter starts at Rs. 7.01 lakh. Here's our take.

Information A look at the offers

There are benefits worth Rs. 72,500 on the Toyota Yaris, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and an additional Rs. 32,500 off for COVID-19 frontline workers. The Glanza gets benefits worth Rs. 47,500. The break-up comprises a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and an extra Rs. 17,500 off for COVID-19 frontline workers.

Exteriors Toyota Yaris: At a glance

The Toyota Yaris has an eye-catching look with a muscular-looking front bonnet, large trapezoidal air vents, and sleek projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, chrome-finished door handles, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. The sedan has a wheelbase of 2,550mm and a boot space of 476 liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Yaris gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, it comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth and Mirror Link. As for the safety kit, the sedan gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol powertrain that generates 107hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The car comes with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox, paired with a front-wheel-drive system.

Features Meanwhile, here's recalling the Toyota Glanza

The Glanza has a sporty look with a chrome-covered grille, broad air dams, and alloy wheels. Inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol mill which makes 83hp/113Nm and comes mated to a five-speed manual/CVT automatic gearbox. The motor also gets a 90hp mild-hybrid system.

Pricing What about the pricing?