Honda has announced benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on its BS6-compliant City. The move is aimed at clearing existing stock as well as recover some losses incurred in the lockdown period. The offer stands on the current-generation City which will soon be replaced by the next-generation model, scheduled to arrive in July. Here's everything about the offer.

Information A detailed look at the offer

As part of the offer, buyers can enjoy a discount of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate rebate of Rs. 8,000. Moreover, the company is also offering exchange benefits of Rs. 60,000 and a loyalty discount of Rs. 6,000.

Looks Meanwhile, here's recalling the Honda City

The current-generation Honda City features a wide V-shaped cascading chrome grille, a bumped-out lined bonnet, and a pair of sleek-looking LED headlights. On the side, it features blacked-out B-pillars with body-colored indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome finished door handles, and silver accent on the rims. The sedan offers a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Comfort A peak inside the cabin

The Honda City features a 5-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped power steering wheel with gearshift paddles, and silver accents around the ac vents. It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with voice control, Bluetooth, and MirrorLink. In terms of safety, the sedan is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

At the heart, the Honda City gets a BS6-compliant 1,497cc i-VTEC engine that churns out a maximum power of 118hp at 6,600rpm and a peak torque of 145Nm at 4,600rpm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox option. As for fuel efficiency, both the manual and automatic variants offer an ARAI-certified mileage of 17.4/liter.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?