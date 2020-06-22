Maruti Suzuki is working on a new version of the Swift that is expected to arrive in India in the third quarter of 2020. In terms of design and features, it will borrow a few elements from the recently launched international facelift variant. The upcoming third-generation hatchback will also sport a Dualjet petrol engine that will offer enhanced performance and efficiency.

Looks What can be expected on the outside?

The upcoming Swift is likely to feature newly-designed grille with honeycomb mesh pattern, sleek chrome trim, and a sportier front bumper. As per reports, it will also get fighter-jet like 'air-intakes' with wraparound headlights. Other design changes will include new side skirts, wider rear bumper, and larger alloys. However, the wheelbase is likely to remain unchanged at 2,450mm.

The cabin will also get some updates

Reportedly, the cabin on the upcoming Swift will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new SIM-based connected tech system. It will also offer automatic climate control, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, and a power-steering wheel with cruise control. In terms of safety, the hatchback is likely to house dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Expected tweaks under the bonnet

The greatest highlight of the new Swift will be a Dualjet petrol engine that is likely to boost the power figures from 83hp to 90hp. However, the torque figures remain unclear as of now. The motor is also likely to come mated with a mild hybrid system that will further enhance the performance and fuel efficiency.

Information Pricing and availability