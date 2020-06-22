As a special variant of its iconic pony car, American automaker Ford has unveiled the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. The limited-run model bears the same Mach 1 badge that was last seen on the 2004 Mustang. The new model carries some design elements of the original Mach 1 model while packing a 5-liter V8 petrol powertrain and a host of new-age features.

Exteriors 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: At a glance

In terms of design, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 looks similar to the original Mach 1 with its styling and paintwork. However, a gloss black grille, revised front clip, and blacked-out diffusers do add a touch of modernity. The company has also offered the classic Mach 1 Magnum 500 five-spoke wheels along with performance-oriented wheels as optional.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Mustang Mach 1 gets a luxurious four-seater cabin with Recaro seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, and a Mach 1-specific shifter. For connectivity, it has a touchscreen infotainment panel with voice control and Bluetooth support. When it comes to safety, the pony offers eight airbags, ABS with EBD, a central locking system, and crash sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 petrol powertrain which generates 475hp of maximum power and 570Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Moreover, for those who want the best performance, a rev-matching Tremec six-speed manual gearbox is also on offer with an option to disable the rev-matching.

Information What about the pricing?