In an attempt to draw in more customers this month, Japanese automaker Honda has decided to give special offers on select models. As part of the initiative, the company will offer discounts and exchange benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh on BS6-compliant Amaze and City cars. These offers are valid till the end of June, or till the stocks last.

Car #1 Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 9.91 lakh

The Honda City has an eye-catching front fascia with a chrome-covered grille and a muscular bumper. It also gets an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels. Inside, it has a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel for connectivity, and six airbags. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,497cc iVTEC engine which makes 117.6hp/145Nm and offers a mileage of 17.4km/liter.

Offers on the City include Rs. 25,000-worth cash discounts and additional exchange benefits of Rs. 20,000. There are cash discount and exchange benefits of Rs. 50,000 each on CVT variants and ZX Manual. VX Manual gets Rs. 35,000-worth exchange discount and Rs. 37,000 cash benefit.

Car #2 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.09 lakh

Separately, the Honda Amaze has a sporty look with a chrome-splashed grille, trapezoidal air vents, LED headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. The car has a five-seater cabin with dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags for safety. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,498cc i-DTEC diesel powertrain which generates 78.9hp/160Nm and puts up a mileage figure of 24.7km/liter.

Offers on the Amaze include extended warranty worth Rs. 12,000 (for 4th and 5th years), and Rs. 20,000-worth exchange benefits. If the customer isn't unwilling to exchange, extended warranty and Honda Care Maintenance Program for 3 years are offered at Rs. 8,000, after a 50% discount.

