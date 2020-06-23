Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini has revealed a new design edition for its 2021 Urus. Titled Pearl Capsule, the variant headlines a dual-tone paint job along with a complementing design inside the cabin. The special edition SUV also gets a host of new features including an optional park assist feature and fully-electric seats. Here are more details.

Exteriors 2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition: At a glance

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition has an eye-catching muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, trapezoidal air dams, and angular headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 23-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in three base colors of green, orange, and yellow with gloss black finish on the lower bumpers and the roof.

Information Power and performance

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 powertrain which churns out 650hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 850Nm at 2,250-4,500rpm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 3.6 seconds and clock a top speed of 306km/hr.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Urus Pearl Capsule edition gets a luxurious five-seater cabin with dual-tone colors, multifunctional steering wheel, and fully-electric Alcantara seats with embroidered logo. The SUV also gets a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth and other connectivity features. For safety, it offers multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and an optional park assist feature.

Information What about the pricing?