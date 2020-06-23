Last updated on Jun 23, 2020, 01:27 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso S-CNG model in India today. The SUV-like hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs. 4.84 lakh and is available in four trims of LXi, LXi (O), VXi and VXi (O).
The CNG version costs Rs. 75,000 more than the standard fuel-powered variant and is aimed at taking the company's 'Mission Green Million' program a step further.
Touted as a mini SUV, the S-Presso S-CNG features blacked-out front and rear bumpers with chrome finished grille and a sculpted bonnet.
On the side, it features a skid plate with black ORVMs and door handles, sporty-looking wheel covers, and semi blacked-out B-pillars.
The car has a wheelbase of 2,380mm and offers a boot space of 270 liters.
Inside, the S-Presso S-CNG comes with a five-seater cabin, featuring fabric upholstery, cup-holders at the front, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The mini-SUV also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it offers two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, child safety locks, and seatbelt reminders.
At the heart, the S-Presso S-CNG is powered by 1.0-liter, three-cylinder CNG engine that churns out a maximum power of 58hp and peak torque of 78Nm. In comparison, the petrol variant offers 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque.
For transmission duties, the motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the CNG variant offers a mileage of 31.2km/kg.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG starts at Rs. 4.84 lakh for the LXi trim and goes up to Rs. 5.14 lakh for the VXi (O) model. In India, the car goes against the likes of the Hyundai Santro CNG and
