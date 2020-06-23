Renault's upcoming compact SUV, the Kiger, will make its foray into the Indian market in October this year. According to reports, the car will also go on sale around the same time in order to capitalize on the festive season demand. Notably, the upcoming Kiger, set to take on Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon, will be the French automaker's smallest SUV in the country.

Exteriors Renault Kiger: At a glance

The Renault Kiger will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (compact modular family) platform that we've already seen on the Renault Triber. However, the Kiger will offer a spacious cabin thanks to its SUV-like styling and proportions. Going by some of the recent spy shots, the car will come with LED lights, alloy wheels, and blacked-out ORVMs as well as B-pillars.

Information Power and performance

The Kiger will get two BS6-compliant engines: 1.0-liter petrol, and a new 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The former is likely to offer 72hp of power while the latter will churn out around 95hp. Both mills will come with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

As of now, not much is known about the interiors of the Kiger. However, it is expected to get a premium five-seater cabin with automatic climate control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel. For connectivity, the car will get a touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car technology. It should also offer multiple airbags and ABS with EBD for safety.

Information What about the pricing?