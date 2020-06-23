Ducati, in association with Scuderia Club Italia, has unveiled a limited-run model of its Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO. Dubbed as the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia, the special variant comes with refreshed graphics and new accessories but retains the mechanical configuration of the regular Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO. The company also committed part proceeds from the sale of this model towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

Design Scrambler Ducati Club Italia: At a glance

The Scrambler Ducati Club Italia comes with a metallic blue finish on the frame and fuel tank along with a contrasting red Poltrona Frau leather seat with Club Italia logo. The front and rear aluminum fenders get a tricolor finish while the spoked wheels are all black. The special model also gets golden-colored telescopic forks, headlight mesh guard, and billet aluminum fuel tank cap.

Information Power and performance

The Scrambler Ducati Club Italia is powered by a 1,079cc L-twin engine which generates 86hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 88Nm at 4,750rpm. The motorcycle comes mated to a six-speed gearbox for transmission duties.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

For the rider's safety, the Scrambler Ducati Club Italia comes equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by Marzocchi fully-adjustable 45mm forks at the front and Kayaba mono-shock forks on the rear side.

Availability What about pricing and availability?