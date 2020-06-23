Last updated on Jun 23, 2020, 06:13 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Hero's upcoming Xtreme 160R is now available for test rides as a 'Test Ride' section has gone live on the company's official website. The development also suggests that the launch of the motorcycle is just around the corner.
To recall, the Xtreme 160R made its first appearance at the 2020 Hero World and aims to grab a market share in the 160cc naked-motorcycle segment.
Hero MotoCorp has mostly struggled to attract young motorheads with a good design. However, with the Xtreme 160R, the company is banking on a hunky chiselled styling, dual-tone paintwork, and split LED headlight setup to change things around.
The naked motorcycle will also feature a digital instrument console with a beefy-looking black muffler, step-up seat, and an LED indicator setup on both ends.
The Xtreme 160R is likely to draw power from a 163cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 15hp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. Not to mention, the engine will be BS6-compliant and come with a self-start as well as kick-start option.
The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R will come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with single-channel ABS for improved road handling.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by a telescopic fork on the front and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.
At present, there is no word on the pricing and launch date of the motorcycle. However, reports suggest it may carry a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh. In terms of rivalry, it will compete against the Yamaha FZ, Apache 160, and Pulsar 150.
