Jun 24, 2020
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Just ahead of its launch in South Korea, Kia Motors has released the first pictures of the upcoming Carnival, showcasing the exterior design of the fourth-generation MPV.
The new model comes with a more squared-off, SUV-inspired design and will have a longer wheelbase than the current-generation Carnival.
In India, the updated Carnival is likely to be launched sometime in 2022.
The 2021 Carnival receives Kia's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille with a chrome-finished diamond pattern, sleek headlights, and faux skid plate.
The A-pillar has been pushed back to accommodate a larger bonnet with the A-B-D pillars finished in black and the C-pillar featuring a chromed fin.
The Limousine variant houses 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a character line connecting the headlight and tail lamp.
The upcoming Kia Carnival will have a new dashboard with two screens for the instrument cluster and the digital infotainment system.
It is also likely to offer multiple seating configurations ranging from a luxurious four-seat version to an 11-seat setup for the fleet model.
Further, the MPV should come with multiple airbags, automatic climate control, sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The details about the engine have not been revealed yet. In some markets, the new Carnival is expected to carry a 2.2-liter diesel engine while other regions should get the existing 280hp, 2.5-liter turbo-petrol motor.
A new hybrid powertrain is also on the cards that will combine a 1.6-liter petrol engine with a mild electric motor.
The 2021 Carnival is expected to debut in South Korea in the coming months. As for India launch, this new model is likely to arrive sometime in 2022 considering the third-generation Carnival arrived on our shores in February this year.
