Just ahead of its launch in South Korea, Kia Motors has released the first pictures of the upcoming Carnival, showcasing the exterior design of the fourth-generation MPV. The new model comes with a more squared-off, SUV-inspired design and will have a longer wheelbase than the current-generation Carnival. In India, the updated Carnival is likely to be launched sometime in 2022.

Looks The changes on the outside

The 2021 Carnival receives Kia's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille with a chrome-finished diamond pattern, sleek headlights, and faux skid plate. The A-pillar has been pushed back to accommodate a larger bonnet with the A-B-D pillars finished in black and the C-pillar featuring a chromed fin. The Limousine variant houses 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with a character line connecting the headlight and tail lamp.

An updated cabin to complement the refreshed exteriors

The upcoming Kia Carnival will have a new dashboard with two screens for the instrument cluster and the digital infotainment system. It is also likely to offer multiple seating configurations ranging from a luxurious four-seat version to an 11-seat setup for the fleet model. Further, the MPV should come with multiple airbags, automatic climate control, sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

Engine Under the hood

The details about the engine have not been revealed yet. In some markets, the new Carnival is expected to carry a 2.2-liter diesel engine while other regions should get the existing 280hp, 2.5-liter turbo-petrol motor. A new hybrid powertrain is also on the cards that will combine a 1.6-liter petrol engine with a mild electric motor.

Information Pricing and availability