Last updated on Jun 24, 2020, 04:50 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The mileage figures of the facelifted Hyundai Verna have been revealed. The 1.5-liter manual diesel engine, with a mileage of 25km/liter, is the most fuel-efficient model while the 1.5-liter manual petrol model is the least efficient at 17.7km/liter.
To recall, the sedan was launched in India last month and is available in five variants: S, S+, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Turbo.
The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill offers fuel efficiency of 17.7km/liter when paired with a manual gearbox and 18.45km/liter when coupled with a CVT gearbox.
On the other hand, the 1.5-liter diesel powertrain delivers 25km/liter with a manual gearbox and 21.3km/liter with automatic transmission.
Meanwhile, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, available only with a seven-speed DCT unit, provides a mileage of 19.2km/liter.
The Verna facelift has an eye-catching front fascia featuring a chrome-covered trapezoidal grille, a muscular-looking sculpted bonnet, and angular-looking LED headlamps. The car also gets a sloping roof design.
On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B pillars, sportier alloy wheels, and chrome treatment around the window trim.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a boot space of 280-liters.
The 2020 Verna comes with a luxurious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ventilated leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
For connectivity, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with BlueLink connectivity.
On the safety front, the sedan gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors.
The 2020 Verna is available in three BS6-compliant engines: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol.
The 1.5-liter petrol and diesel units generate 113hp/145Nm and 113hp/250Nm, respectively. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol unit makes 118hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque.
Moreover, the 1.5-liter variants come paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission while the turbo-petrol model gets a 7-speed DCT transmission.
