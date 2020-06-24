The mileage figures of the facelifted Hyundai Verna have been revealed. The 1.5-liter manual diesel engine, with a mileage of 25km/liter, is the most fuel-efficient model while the 1.5-liter manual petrol model is the least efficient at 17.7km/liter. To recall, the sedan was launched in India last month and is available in five variants: S, S+, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Turbo. Here's more.

Fuel efficiency A detailed look at the mileage figures

The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill offers fuel efficiency of 17.7km/liter when paired with a manual gearbox and 18.45km/liter when coupled with a CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the 1.5-liter diesel powertrain delivers 25km/liter with a manual gearbox and 21.3km/liter with automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, available only with a seven-speed DCT unit, provides a mileage of 19.2km/liter.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the 2020 Hyundai Verna (facelift)

The Verna facelift has an eye-catching front fascia featuring a chrome-covered trapezoidal grille, a muscular-looking sculpted bonnet, and angular-looking LED headlamps. The car also gets a sloping roof design. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B pillars, sportier alloy wheels, and chrome treatment around the window trim. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and a boot space of 280-liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Verna comes with a luxurious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ventilated leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with BlueLink connectivity. On the safety front, the sedan gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance