Honda has launched the BS6-compliant Grazia in India in two variants of Standard and Deluxe. The former carries a price tag of Rs. 73,336 while details about the premium Deluxe variant have not been revealed yet. At this price point, the new Grazia is over Rs. 11,000 costlier than the outgoing BS4 model. Notably, the deliveries of the scooter will start later this week.

Design BS6 Honda Grazia: At a glance

The BS6 Grazia looks sharper and more aggressive with a dual-tone paint job, sleeker LED headlight, and an updated front apron that houses DRLs on the top section. The handlebar cowl has been revised with sharper lines while the rear section has been tweaked to house a redesigned tail lamp. The scooter also gets a twin-pod digital instrument cluster and better under-seat storage capacity.

Internals Under the hood

Honda has not revealed the power figures of the Grazia as of now, but the scooter is likely to pack the same 124cc fuel-injected engine that we saw on the BS6 Active. Hence, the motor should generate 8.3hp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the BS6 Grazia also gets Honda's silent start system, idle start-stop system, and an engine start/kill switch.

Brakes and suspension The Grazia comes with CBS for additional safety

The Honda Grazia offers a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear side. For additional safety, it comes equipped with a combined braking system (CBS). The suspension duties on the scooter are handled by a telescopic fork on the front and a 3-step adjustable fork at the rear.

Information Honda is offering a special 6-year warranty on the Grazia