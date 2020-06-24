Harley-Davidson has increased the prices of its popular cruiser, the Iron 883, in India by Rs. 12,000. With this price revision, the motorcycle now retails for Rs. 9.38 lakh. The move comes just days after the American automaker offered a massive discount of Rs. 50,000 on the Street Rod model. Here are more details.

Design Recalling the old-school cruiser from the Milwaukee brand

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883's skeleton is a double-cradle frame with raised handlebars for better ergonomics and low-slung laidback saddle that offers a comfortable riding position. The cruiser also gets all-LED lighting along with a digital-analog instrument console. Further, it weighs at around 256kgs and provides a low ground clearance of 140mm along with a fuel capacity of 12.5-liters.

Information The Iron 883 features an 883cc V-twin motor

At the heart, the Iron 883 generates 68Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm thanks to a BS6-compliant 883cc air-cooled V-twin motor. The engine is fuel injected and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a belt-drive system.

Safety For safety, it gets a dual-channel ABS

The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 comes equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS that prevents the tires from locking up by reducing the braking pressure. Moreover, the 19-inch/16-inch 9-spoke alloy wheel combo makes it a happy-to-go machine for drags on long stretches and occasional knee-downs on serpentine roads.

Information What about pricing?