Hyundai has finally launched the BS6-compliant diesel variant of its 2020 Elantra in India at a starting price of Rs. 18.70 lakh. It comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine option and is offered in both manual and automatic trims. Notably, the new Elantra diesel version joins the BS6 petrol lineup that has been on sale in the country since last October. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The Elantra diesel variant looks similar to the petrol model

The 2020 Elantra (diesel) looks identical to the existing petrol counterpart, featuring a large cascading hexagonal grille, a muscular front bonnet, and triangular LED headlamps. The sides also remain the same with chrome door handles, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and silver-colored wheel rims. On the rear, the sedan features a blacked-out bumper with an extended boot lid that mimics a mini spoiler.

Information Under the bonnet

The BS6 Elantra diesel gets a new 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine that replaces the 1.6-liter unit of the outgoing model. The new mill generates 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the 2020 Elantra (diesel) is the same as its petrol counterpart. It offers a multifunctional power steering, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, cruise control, sunroof, and push-button start/stop with keyless entry. There's also an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. For safety, the car includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?