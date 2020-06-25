Hyundai is planning to launch the 2020 edition of its premium hatchback, the i20, in India by the end of this year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted plying on roads. The not-so-clear images reveal some design aspects of the India-specific i20, including the presence of halogen headlamps and updated alloy wheels.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20: At a glance

The next-generation Hyundai i20 will come with a trapezoidal grille at the front, a muscular bonnet, and revised bumpers with noticeable character lines. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMS, B-pillars, and sportier-looking alloy wheels. Moreover, for lighting, the hatchback will house halogen headlamps (LED lights could be offered on higher-spec trims) and Z-shaped LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

In India, the i20 is expected to come with three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. For transmission duties, both manual and automatic gearboxes will be on offer.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming i20 will offer a premium cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It will house two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, with the former supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink system. For safety, the hatchback is likely to get Hyundai's SmartSense safety package with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control.

Information What about the pricing?