Last updated on Jun 25, 2020, 11:43 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hyundai is planning to launch the 2020 edition of its premium hatchback, the i20, in India by the end of this year. In the latest development, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming model has been spotted plying on roads.
The not-so-clear images reveal some design aspects of the India-specific i20, including the presence of halogen headlamps and updated alloy wheels.
The next-generation Hyundai i20 will come with a trapezoidal grille at the front, a muscular bonnet, and revised bumpers with noticeable character lines.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMS, B-pillars, and sportier-looking alloy wheels.
Moreover, for lighting, the hatchback will house halogen headlamps (LED lights could be offered on higher-spec trims) and Z-shaped LED taillights.
In India, the i20 is expected to come with three BS6-compliant engines: 1.2-liter petrol, 1.2-liter diesel, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. However, their power figures are unknown as of now. For transmission duties, both manual and automatic gearboxes will be on offer.
The upcoming i20 will offer a premium cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It will house two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, with the former supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and BlueLink system.
For safety, the hatchback is likely to get Hyundai's SmartSense safety package with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control.
Hyundai will announce the prices of the next-generation i20 at the launch event, which is likely to take place by year-end. However, looking at the upgrades, the hatchback is expected to carry a slight premium over the existing model which starts at Rs. 6.49 lakh.
