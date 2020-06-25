Just days after the launch of Magnus Pro, Ampere Vehicles has pulled the plug on its Magnus 60 e-scooter in India.

Understandably, the Pro version comes as a successor to the Magnus 60, offering a refreshed design, new features, and lithium-ion battery.

For the uninitiated, the Magnus 60 was priced at Rs. 44,699, which is nearly Rs. 30,000 less than the newly-arrived Magnus Pro.