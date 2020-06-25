Last updated on Jun 25, 2020, 11:46 am
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Just days after the launch of Magnus Pro, Ampere Vehicles has pulled the plug on its Magnus 60 e-scooter in India.
Understandably, the Pro version comes as a successor to the Magnus 60, offering a refreshed design, new features, and lithium-ion battery.
For the uninitiated, the Magnus 60 was priced at Rs. 44,699, which is nearly Rs. 30,000 less than the newly-arrived Magnus Pro.
The Magnus 60 featured a compact LED headlight unit with closely-knit handlebars and a dual-tone apron on the front. The apron housed a V-shaped turn indicator unit splitting from bottom to top.
The e-scooter offered a large flat-type seat with ample foot space and under-seat storage. On the rear, it had an LED taillight setup with black and silver-finished swing-arm.
The Ampere Magnus 60 offered a drum brake setup on the front wheel as well as on the rear. For handling suspension duties, the e-scooter came equipped with telescopic forks on the front and a twin shock absorber on the rear.
The Ampere Magnus 60 ran on a BLDC motor, deriving power from a lead-acid battery setup. It required a period of 8 to 10 hours in order to get fully charged and offered a claimed mileage of 45-50km.
On the other hand, the new Magnus Pro boasts a range of 75-80km on a full charge and takes 5-6 hours to charge from 0-100%.
The Magnus 60 is now out of the sale but carried a price tag of Rs. 44,699. In comparison, the newly-launched Magnus Pro, which is a better iteration of the Magnus 60, is priced at Rs. 73,990.
