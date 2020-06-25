The wait for MG Hector Plus is likely to end soon. The three-row SUV has started reaching company dealerships ahead of its expected launch in India next month. The new Hector Plus made its first appearance at the 2020 Auto Expo and was slated to go on sale in April. However, the plans got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Here's our roundup.

Looks MG Hector Plus: At a glance

The MG Hector Plus comes with a bunch of styling changes including an all-new glossy black grille that is flanked by LED DRLs on the edges. The headlamps have also been revised and the front bumper now comes with body-colored paintwork. The SUV also sports a new LED taillight, 17-inch alloy wheels, an oval-shaped exhaust tip, as well as body-colored ORVMs and roof rails.

Information Power and performance

The MG Hector Plus will come in two BS6-compliant engine options: a Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter diesel unit and an in-house 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol. However, their power figures are yet to be revealed. Transmission choices may include a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional dual-clutch automatic unit.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the Hector Plus will feature dual-tone faux leather upholstery and a revised dashboard with a vertically stacked 10.4-inch touchscreen unit. It will be offered in both six-seater and sever-seater options with AC vents and adjustable headrests for all passengers. Further, the SUV is likely to retain all the safety and connectivity features of the five-seater Hector.

Information Finally, what about pricing?