Honda has started accepting bookings for both the diesel and petrol variants of the upcoming 2020 City. Interested buyers can pre-order the new model via the company's website for a token amount of Rs. 5,000, or through a dealership by depositing Rs. 21,000. Notably, the fifth-generation sedan is expected to be launched in mid-July, with deliveries slated to commence soon after.

Looks 2020 Honda City: At a glance

The 2020 Honda City comes with a chrome grille on the front and wraparound projector headlights that house LED DRLs. On the rear side, it features an elongated LED taillight and a minimalist rear bumper. The chassis sits on a wheelbase of 2,600mm and is based on a 'newly designed' platform which is touted to be more rigid, lighter, and safer.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 Honda City offers a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, multifunctional steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and an electric sunroof. It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Alexa digital assistant and Honda's Connect telematics system. Safety features on the new sedan include six airbags, in-house LaneWatch camera technology, rear parking camera, and automatic headlamps as well as wipers.

Engine Under the hood

The 2020 Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter DOHC petrol engine that generates 121hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT transmission gearbox. The diesel variant packs a 1.5-liter mill that churns out 100hp of power and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Information Finally, what about pricing?