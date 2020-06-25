Last updated on Jun 25, 2020, 06:05 pm
Rohit Chatterjee
Honda has started accepting bookings for both the diesel and petrol variants of the upcoming 2020 City.
Interested buyers can pre-order the new model via the company's website for a token amount of Rs. 5,000, or through a dealership by depositing Rs. 21,000.
Notably, the fifth-generation sedan is expected to be launched in mid-July, with deliveries slated to commence soon after.
The 2020 Honda City comes with a chrome grille on the front and wraparound projector headlights that house LED DRLs. On the rear side, it features an elongated LED taillight and a minimalist rear bumper.
The chassis sits on a wheelbase of 2,600mm and is based on a 'newly designed' platform which is touted to be more rigid, lighter, and safer.
The 2020 Honda City offers a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, multifunctional steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, and an electric sunroof.
It also houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Alexa digital assistant and Honda's Connect telematics system.
Safety features on the new sedan include six airbags, in-house LaneWatch camera technology, rear parking camera, and automatic headlamps as well as wipers.
The 2020 Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter DOHC petrol engine that generates 121hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT transmission gearbox.
The diesel variant packs a 1.5-liter mill that churns out 100hp of power and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.
At present, Honda has not disclosed the pricing of the 2020 City. However, looking at the upgrades, it is expected to carry some premium over the outgoing version which starts at Rs. 9.91 lakh.
