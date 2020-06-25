Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is working to launch the BS6-compliant Livo 110 commuter motorcycle in the country. The new model, set to go on sale in July, has been officially teased by the automaker on its social media platforms. As per the teasers, the Livo will come with refreshed styling, new features, and an updated 109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

It's the choices that define you, it's the options you take that refine you! Presenting, an image of class and craft, ready to take you places like never before. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/SVGoRIJH0A — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) June 24, 2020

Design A look at the upcoming Honda Livo 110

The upcoming BS6-ready Honda Livo 110 will feature an updated halogen headlight unit with a newly-designed fuel tank and a neat-looking semi-digital instrument console that replaces the dual-pod analog unit of the outgoing model. Moving on to the electrical upgrades, it will feature an ACG silent-start system and an engine kill switch mounted on the handlebar.

Information Same engine but more environmental friendly

The new Honda Livo 110 will retain its predecessor's 109cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can generate 8hp of maximum power and 9Nm of peak torque. However, the motor will be updated with fuel-injection technology and a reworked exhaust system to meet the BS6 emission norms.

Brakes and suspension It will also come with CBS for additional safety

The upcoming Honda Livo 110 will feature drum brakes on both ends. However, an optional front disc brake will be offered on the Deluxe variant. The suspension duties will be handled by the same telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For additional safety and improved road handling, the Livo will also offer Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

Price and rivals What about pricing?