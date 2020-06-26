Hyundai is planning to expand its Creta family by introducing a 7-seater model that is likely to debut in India in 2021. However, this model is expected to carry a different name to help distinguish between the 7-seater derivative and the existing 5-seater Creta. As per reports, the SUV will receive styling changes and compete against the upcoming MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas.

Looks Expected changes on the outside

A new name and three-row seating will not be the only changes in the upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater. The SUV has been spotted testing abroad and as per spy shots, it will feature a new front grille with generous chrome touches and front parking sensors integrated on the bumper. It will also offer a minimalist tail-lamp unit, slimmer C-pillars, and a flatter roof.

Comfort What will be the cabin like?

At present, there's no word on how the cabin will look like. However, we expect the 7-seater Creta to offer dual-tone upholstery along with AC vents and headrests for rear passengers. It is also likely to retain some features of the 5-seater Creta including a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

Information Under the bonnet

The engine configuration of the 7-seater Creta is not confirmed as of yet. However, it is likely to be offered in multiple choices. For comparison, the 5-seater Creta is available with 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol engine options.

Pricing and availability What about pricing?