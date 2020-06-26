Last updated on Jun 26, 2020, 02:06 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Hyundai is planning to expand its Creta family by introducing a 7-seater model that is likely to debut in India in 2021.
However, this model is expected to carry a different name to help distinguish between the 7-seater derivative and the existing 5-seater Creta.
As per reports, the SUV will receive styling changes and compete against the upcoming MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas.
A new name and three-row seating will not be the only changes in the upcoming Hyundai Creta 7-seater.
The SUV has been spotted testing abroad and as per spy shots, it will feature a new front grille with generous chrome touches and front parking sensors integrated on the bumper.
It will also offer a minimalist tail-lamp unit, slimmer C-pillars, and a flatter roof.
At present, there's no word on how the cabin will look like. However, we expect the 7-seater Creta to offer dual-tone upholstery along with AC vents and headrests for rear passengers.
It is also likely to retain some features of the 5-seater Creta including a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The engine configuration of the 7-seater Creta is not confirmed as of yet. However, it is likely to be offered in multiple choices. For comparison, the 5-seater Creta is available with 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol engine options.
The upcoming 7-seater Hyundai Creta will surely carry a significant premium over the existing BS6-compliant 2020 Creta that starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh.
It is expected to make a global debut in 2021 and reach the Indian market later in the year.
As for rivalry, the premium SUV will take on the likes of MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas.
