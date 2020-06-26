Spy photos of a test mule of the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 have outed key details about interiors of the upcoming SUV. The snaps reveal that it will house a new flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a new console at the center, and an updated dashboard. Moreover, the upcoming XUV500 will also get a new infotainment panel with a larger display and refreshed upholstery.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with a chrome-finished grille, angular air dams, a sloping roofline, and adjustable projector headlamps with DRLs. On the sides, it should be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, roof rails, and redesigned alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. Further, the SUV is likely to have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter diesel and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol. Both the powertrains are expected to come with manual and automatic gearbox choices and a front-wheel-drive (FWD) system as standard.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The XUV500 is expected to get a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, black fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel. For connectivity, the car is likely to have a larger touchscreen infotainment display with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, it should offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps for safety.

Information What about the pricing?