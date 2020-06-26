Over 1 lakh units of Hyundai's subcompact SUV, the Venue, have been sold since its launch in May 2019. According to the sales figures, over 97,400 units were sold in India while more than 7,400 units have been exported. Interestingly, of all the units sold in India, over 24,400 units were purchased between January and March this year.

Information A break up of the sales figures

According to Hyundai, turbo-petrol variants accounted for 44% of the total sales, out of which over 15,000 units belonged to the automatic model with the seven-speed DCT transmission. The company has also revealed that over 30,000 buyers opted for the variants that offered BlueLink Connected Car Technology. Another interesting fact is that over 30% of the total customers have opted for a diesel-powered Venue.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV offers a chrome-covered grille with wide air dams, muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, blacked-out wheel arches, and an attractive paint job. On the sides, it is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, chrome door handles, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. For lighting, the SUV houses projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Venue offers a spacious five-seater dual-tone cabin with automatic climate control, sunroof, and multifunctional power steering wheel. It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for BlueLink connected car technology, a wireless charging facility, and Arkamys audio system. For safety, the sub-compact SUV gets a remote engine-start-stop function, SOS alert, and twin airbags as standard.

Engine Power and performance

The Hyundai Venue comes with three BS6-compliant engines: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel. The first two generate 83hp and 120hp of maximum power, respectively, while the latter is capable of belching out 90hp. Moreover, the car is available with both manual and automatic transmission.

Information What about the pricing?