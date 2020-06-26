To celebrate its 100th anniversary and 60 years in racing, Japanese manufacturer Suzuki has unveiled a MotoGP Replica of the GSX-S750 motorcycle in France. The streetfighter motorcycle has received a number of visual changes along with a slip-on Akrapovic exhaust system. The naked middleweight motorcycle is only available in France and carries a price-tag of €9,449.

Design The changed visual aesthetics on the GSX-S750

The Suzuki GSX-S750 has received a blue base paint with silver stripes covering both sides of the motorcycle, starting right from the front fender to the tail-end section. Running under the banner of ECSTAR on the MotoGP circuits, the Replica dons the ECSTAR badging on the belly pan, tail section, and headlight unit along with a special tank pad to commemorate the motorsport legacy.

Information Brakes and suspension

The Suzuki GSX-S750 Replica comes equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the Suzuki motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic front forks and link-type monoshock absorber on the rear.

Internals The engine produces 81Nm of peak torque

At the heart, the mechanical aspect of Suzuki GSX-S750 Replica remains unchanged with a BS6-compliant 749cc liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder engine that comes mated to a manual 6-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 112.6hp at 10,500rpm and a peak torque of 81Nm at 9,000rpm. Moreover, since it is a Replica of the racing model, the GSX-S750 features a slip-on Akrapovic exhaust system.

Information Pricing and availability