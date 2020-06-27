French automaker Renault's upcoming compact SUV, the Kiger, will be launched in India sometime around October. In the latest development, spy photos of the vehicle's test module have revealed some key details about its design and interiors. According to the images, the Kiger will feature a grayish-black cabin, automatic climate control, a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console, and dual gloveboxes. Here's our take.

Exteriors Renault Kiger: At a glance

The Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV will be based on the company's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform, similar to the seven-seater Triber. Going by the spy shots, it will feature a split headlamp unit, V-shaped front grille with a generous amount of chrome treatment, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Moreover, like the Triber, the upcoming Kiger is likely to offer a wheelbase of 2,636mm.

Information Power and performance

The Renault Kiger will get two BS6-compliant engines: 1.0-liter petrol and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit. The former is expected to offer 72hp of power and come mated to an AMT gearbox, while the latter will belch out 95hp and be paired to a CVT gearbox.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The upcoming Renault Kiger will get a grayish-black cabin with automatic climate control, dual gloveboxes, and a multifunctional steering wheel with buttons for controlling audio. The car will also feature a 'floating' 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the compact SUV should come with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?