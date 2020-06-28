The nationwide lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the arrival of several new cars in India. However, with the ease of restrictions, all leading automakers, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Tata, and Mahindra, are working on launching their newest offerings. Here, we take a look at some of the most anticipated four-wheelers to hit Indian roads soon.

Car #1 Mahindra Thar: Expected to cost upwards of Rs. 10 lakh

The Mahindra Thar is expected to be launched by October this year. The new model will come with a vertical grille, halogen headlamps, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. Inside, it should get a touchscreen infotainment panel and multiple airbags. Under the bonnet, the diesel variant will pack a 140hp 2.2-liter mHawk turbo engine, while a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor will also be on offer.

Car #2 Honda City: Likely to launch around Rs. 9.90 lakh

Likely to be launched in July, the recently revealed 2020 Honda City comes with a chrome-covered grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and eye-catching alloy wheels. It gets a five-seater cabin with electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. Further, the new sedan will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 121hp/145Nm 1.5-liter petrol mill and a 100hp/200Nm 1.5-liter diesel unit.

Car #3 Tata Tigor EV: Expected to cost Rs. 9.55 lakh

Tata Tigor EV facelift is expected to go official in the coming weeks. The facelifted model should get a new grille, halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it should offer a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. Moreover, the compact-sedan may get a 40hp/105Nm 72V electric engine and offer a range of around 215km.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Likely to start at Rs. 8.8 lakh