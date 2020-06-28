Last updated on Jun 28, 2020, 01:19 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Catering to the demands and fancies of the ultra-rich, luxury car manufacturers have launched some of their newest offerings in India.
Over the recent weeks, popular names like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X6, and a special Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition have arrived in the country.
In this article, we take you through some of the highlights and features of these mean machines.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS features a chrome-covered grille, a muscular-looking bonnet along with LED headlights and a rear spoiler.
On the inside, it gets a 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel, five-zone automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and nine airbags for safety.
The GLS diesel and petrol variants are powered by 3.0-liter engines that churn out power figures of 325hp/700Nm and 367hp/500Nm, respectively.
The Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition features a cascading blacked-out grille and a sloping roof design. It houses 21-inch alloy wheels with white gold finishing and a special "Panamera10" badging on the front door.
Inside, it comprises a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, Bose audio system, panoramic sunroof, and heated seats.
At the heart, there is a 3-liter DOHC V6 engine that generates 330hp/450Nm.
The BMW X7 M50d offers a sportier profile with an angular front bumper, larger exhaust ports, and an M Sport package.
The cabin comprises a 12.3-inch central display with Apple CarPlay support, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-piece glass sunroof, and five-zone automatic climate control.
Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder quad-turbocharged diesel engine that generates 400hp power and 760Nm of torque.
The BMW X6, offered in xLine and M Sport trims, dons a chrome-covered kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and aggressive-looking air dams as well as lip spoiler.
The cabin features rich leather upholstery and an optional Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.
The premium SUV is powered by the xDrive 40i 3.0-liter, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that generates 340hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque.
