The nationwide lockdown forced several automakers to postpone the launch of their new cars in India. However, with the increasing ease in restrictions, many companies are gearing up to announce their latest offerings. In the month of July, several new cars will arrive on our shores, including the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Honda City, and MG Hector Plus. Here's a sneak-peek.

Car #1 Honda City: Expected to cost Rs. 10 lakh

The pre-orders for the 2020 Honda City have begun, and it will go on sale in July. The sedan gets an all-LED lighting setup and sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Alexa support, Honda Connect, and six airbags. Under the hood, it packs two engines: a 121hp/145Nm 1.5-liter i-VTEC and a 100hp/200Nm 1.5-liter i-DTEC.

Car #2 MG Hector Plus: Likely to cost Rs. 13 lakh

MG's seven-seater SUV, the Hector Plus, is slated to arrive in July. It will feature a glossy black grille, LED DRLs, and refreshed alloy wheels. The cabin will include faux leather upholstery, touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It will come with a 2.0-liter diesel and 1.5-liter mild-hybrid powertrain, with the former getting a six-speed manual gearbox and the latter receiving a dual-clutch transmission.

Car #3 Mercedes-Benz EQC: Expected to cost around Rs. 1.25 crore

Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric luxury SUV, the EQC, will also go official in India in July. The premium vehicle gets LED headlamps, large alloy wheels, and a cascading grille. It has a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a dual-display setup with MBUX system support, and multiple airbags. The EQC comes with an electric powertrain that produces 402hp/765Nm and offers a range of 450-471km.

Car #4 Audi RS7 Sportback: Expected to cost over Rs. 1.50 crore