Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, has unveiled a mini electric scooter named Gemopai Miso at Rs. 44,000. The scooter offers a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge and can recharge up to 90% within two hours. Meanwhile, pre-bookings for the e-scooter have commenced with a Rs. 2,000 discount on offer until July 15.

Design Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter: At a glance

The Gemopai Miso bears a close resemblance to a moped. It comes with a single-seat, alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires, a Hexa headlamp, and a digital instrument console. It has a luggage carrier that can carry up to 120kg, despite its low curb weight of 45kg. Finally, the vehicle comes in Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green, and Sunset Orange color options.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, to handle the suspension duties, it gets telescopic forks on the front side and coil-spring hydraulic assisted suspension on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

The Gemopai Miso is powered by a 48V, 1kW detachable lithium-ion battery, which delivers a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge. Moreover, the battery takes around two hours to recharge up to 90%.

Pricing Pricing and offers