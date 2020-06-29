Ahead of its launch in July, MG Motor India has listed its upcoming SUV, the Hector Plus, on its website. Also, images of its three-row version at dealerships have emerged, indicating that the cars are being dispatched prior to the launch. It was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and was supposed to be launched earlier, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus: At a glance

The MG Hector Plus will be based on the same frame as the Hector SUV but will sport minor cosmetic updates especially at the front. The car will get a glossy black grille, flanked by new LED DRLs, headlamps, bumpers, and refreshed skid plates. On the sides, it will feature roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

Hector Plus will get two BS6-compliant engines- a Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter diesel and an in-house developed 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol. Both the powertrains will come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while a dual-clutch automatic transmission will be optional on the petrol variant.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Hector Plus will get a six/seven-seater cabin with tan faux leather upholstery, beige headliner, rear AC vents, a revised dashboard, and a power steering wheel. For connectivity, the car will pack a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connected car technology to receive OTA updates. Further, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Follow Me Home headlamps, and a 360-degree view camera are expected.

Information What about the pricing?