MG Motor is expected to bring its flagship SUV, the Gloster, in the Indian market soon. As per reports, it is likely to go official after the launch of the three-row Hector Plus SUV in July. The upcoming Gloster, likely to be imported as a Completely Knocked Down unit, has been spotted plying on roads without camouflage in Gujarat. Here's our roundup.

Look How does it look on the outside?

On the front, the MG Gloster features a large octagonal chrome grille and a sleek LED headlamp cluster. Below the grille, there is a silver skid plate and angular fog-lamps. The side is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, chrome-finished window trim and door handles, as well as 6-spoke alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the chassis rides on a wheelbase of 2,950mm.

Comfort What to expect inside the cabin?

The MG Gloster is expected to provide a premium cabin, featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. The front seats are likely to offer heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Other highlights of the cabin should include 3-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, parking cameras, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

Engine Under the bonnet

MG Motor is yet to disclose the engine specifications of the Gloster. In the global market, it is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 221hp of power and peak torque of 360Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox. However, in India, it may come equipped with a Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter diesel engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Information The Gloster is expected to cost Rs. 35 lakh