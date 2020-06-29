Last updated on Jun 29, 2020, 05:59 pm
Dwaipayan Roy
Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel-efficiency of the BS6-compliant Renault Triber (manual) at 19km/liter, which is 1km/liter less than its BS4 counterpart.
Meanwhile, the mileage figure of the automatic variant has been rated at 18.29km/liter.
To recall, the compact-SUV debuted in August 2019 with a BS4 powertrain and was upgraded to meet BS6 norms at the beginning of this year.
The BS6 Renault Triber sports an eye-catching front fascia with a chrome-covered grille and a sculpted muscular bonnet. The vehicle also gets silver-colored skid plates and projector headlamps with LED DRLs.
On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, and bumpers.
Moreover, the compact-SUV has a wheelbase of 2,636mm and a ground clearance of 182mm.
The Renault Triber SUV is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine that comes paired to a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission gearbox. As for performance, the motor churns out 72hp of maximum power and 96Nm of peak torque.
Inside, the BS6 Renault Triber offers a seven-seater cabin with automatic climate control, dual-tone dashboard, adjustable seats with fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
For safety, the car gets four airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear-view camera.
The BS6-compliant Renault Triber starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.22 lakh for the top-spec trim. At this price point, it takes on the likes of Datsun GO, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS, and Ford Figo.
