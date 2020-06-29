Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) has pegged the fuel-efficiency of the BS6-compliant Renault Triber (manual) at 19km/liter, which is 1km/liter less than its BS4 counterpart.

Meanwhile, the mileage figure of the automatic variant has been rated at 18.29km/liter.

To recall, the compact-SUV debuted in August 2019 with a BS4 powertrain and was upgraded to meet BS6 norms at the beginning of this year.