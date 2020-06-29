German automaker Audi has unveiled the facelifted version of the Q5 SUV. The India-bound model comes with refreshed styling and a revamped front fascia. The 5-seater cabin has also received substantial changes including a bigger and smarter infotainment panel. However, while the global variant will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, the India-specific model will come with a petrol powertrain.

Exteriors 2021 Audi Q5: At a glance

The 2021 Audi Q5 has an eye-catching front fascia with a chrome-covered octagonal grille, a revised front bumper, and updated side intakes with blacked-out elements. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and sportier alloy wheels. For lighting, the vehicle comes with Matrix LED headlamps on the higher models and OLED taillights.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Audi Q5 (facelift) will pack a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter TFSI petrol powertrain which generates 245hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Audi Q5 has a premium five-seater cabin with three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, adjustable leather seats, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, the SUV gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology, Amazon Alexa, and MyAudi app. For safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, as well as parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?