The deliveries of the 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports motorcycle have commenced in India. The bike was handed over to the first customer at the company's BigWing showroom in Gurugram, Haryana. To recall, the premium adventure tourer was launched in March this year and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 15.35 lakh.

Design 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports: At a glance

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin gets a sporty look featuring a semi-faired design with stepped-up seats, an adjustable windshield, golden-colored rims, and LED headlights with DRLs. It also gets a bunch of off-road friendly elements such as rugged tires, skid plates, and spoked wheels. Moreover, the bike houses a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch TFT instrument console with support for Apple CarPlay.

Information Engine and power

The 2020 Africa Twin is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,084cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, coupled with a six-speed manual or automatic DCT transmission gearbox. The powertrain churns out 101hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 105Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure rider's safety, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin comes with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle also gets driver-friendly features like HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and as many as six riding modes for different terrains. Further, it houses inverted telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?