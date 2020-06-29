Pictures of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde astride a Harley-Davidson Limited Edition CVO 2020 have gone viral on the social media. Although the motorcycle does not belong to him, Justice Bobde, who is passionate about motorcycles, was impressed by the tourer's design and riding capabilities. Netizens widely shared the pictures and hailed the CJI for displaying his lighter side.

Twitter Post Here's a look at the viral pictures

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

Design Everything to know about Harley-Davidson Limited Edition CVO 2020

The Harley-Davidson Limited Edition CVO 2020 features a large fairing with a tall windscreen, LED headlights as well as taillights, and a fully-colored TFT screen. The tourer offers a voice recognition system and a Bluetooth-enabled with BOOM! Box GTS infotainment system. The motorcycle gets ample of panniers on the side and rear for long hauls and offers a solid fuel capacity of 22.7 liters.

Internals The tourer features a 2.0-liter V-Twin engine

At the heart, the Harley-Davidson Limited Edition CVO 2020 is powered by a 1,923cc twin-cooled engine that comes paired with a manual 6-speed gearbox. The engine churns out a maximum power of 106hp at 5,450rpm and a peak torque of 166Nm at 3,500rpm. The motor is fuel injected and operates on a belt drive system.

Brakes and suspension For additional safety, it gets a Tire Pressure Monitoring System

The Harley-Davidson Limited Edition CVO 2020 is equipped with dual disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc brake on the rear wheel along with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle offers a dual bending valve front suspension and a hand-adjustable pre-load suspension on the rear. For additional safety on long tours, it features an in-house Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

