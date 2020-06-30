Last updated on Jun 30, 2020, 12:45 am
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
The COVID-19 lockdown has massively disrupted the automobile industry, with sales and new launches taking a bad hit. However, the recent ease of restrictions has allowed automakers to restart production and even introduce their new offerings.
In the month of July, some of the most-anticipated motorcycles, including the all-new Enfield Meteor 350 and Xtreme 160R, will go official in India.
The Honda Livo is set to make a comeback next month with a BS6-compliant 109cc engine that will generate 8.67hp of power and 9.30Nm of peak torque.
The updated version will offer a fuel-injection system, a newly-designed fuel tank, and a neat-looking semi-digital instrument console.
The feature list will also include an ACG silent-start system, an engine kill switch, and a Combi-Braking System (CBS).
The Hero Xtreme 160R will feature a hunky chiseled fuel tank, dual-tone paint scheme, split LED headlight setup, digital instrument console, and a beefy-looking black muffler.
Under the hood, it will pack a BS6-compliant 163cc engine that will generate 15hp of power and 14Nm of peak torque.
For safety, the streetfighter will offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS.
The Hero XPulse 200 is meant for those interested in going off the road. It will come with raised handlebars, spoked wheels, knuckle guards, and neutrally-positioned foot-pegs for easy maneuver.
At the heart, the XPulse 200 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc air-cooled engine that churns out 17.8hp of power and 16.4Nm of peak torque.
For safety, it will offer single-channel ABS.
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350, coming as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350, will feature a matte-black finish with a raised handlebar, alloy wheels, low-slung saddle, and a contrast-colored teardrop-shaped fuel tank.
The motorcycle will run on a new BS6-compliant 350cc single-cylinder UCE engine, tuned to produce a maximum power of 19.8bhp and 28Nm of peak torque.
