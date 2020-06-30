The COVID-19 lockdown has massively disrupted the automobile industry, with sales and new launches taking a bad hit. However, the recent ease of restrictions has allowed automakers to restart production and even introduce their new offerings. In the month of July, some of the most-anticipated motorcycles, including the all-new Enfield Meteor 350 and Xtreme 160R, will go official in India.

Motorcycle #1 BS6 Honda Livo 110: Expected to cost around Rs. 70,000

The Honda Livo is set to make a comeback next month with a BS6-compliant 109cc engine that will generate 8.67hp of power and 9.30Nm of peak torque. The updated version will offer a fuel-injection system, a newly-designed fuel tank, and a neat-looking semi-digital instrument console. The feature list will also include an ACG silent-start system, an engine kill switch, and a Combi-Braking System (CBS).

Motorcycle #2 Hero Xtreme 160R: Likely to launch at Rs. 1.00 lakh

The Hero Xtreme 160R will feature a hunky chiseled fuel tank, dual-tone paint scheme, split LED headlight setup, digital instrument console, and a beefy-looking black muffler. Under the hood, it will pack a BS6-compliant 163cc engine that will generate 15hp of power and 14Nm of peak torque. For safety, the streetfighter will offer disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS.

Motorycle #3 BS6 Hero XPulse 200: Expected to cost Rs. 1.10 lakh

The Hero XPulse 200 is meant for those interested in going off the road. It will come with raised handlebars, spoked wheels, knuckle guards, and neutrally-positioned foot-pegs for easy maneuver. At the heart, the XPulse 200 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 199.6cc air-cooled engine that churns out 17.8hp of power and 16.4Nm of peak torque. For safety, it will offer single-channel ABS.

Motorcycle #4 Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Estimated to cost Rs. 1.75 lakh