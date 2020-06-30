Honda is working to introduce the BS6-compliant X-Blade 160 motorcycle in India in the coming weeks, as per a report by HT Auto. The 160cc commuter is likely to receive an updated engine, minor tweaks in the overall design, and house a new instrument cluster. With all the changes, the upcoming X-Blade 160 is expected to carry a higher price-tag than the BS4 model.

Design 2020 BS6 Honda X-Blade: At a glance

The 2020 Honda X-Blade is likely to feature new color schemes and graphics on the exterior. The overall design is expected to get revised with a new windscreen and a slightly tweaked digital instrument cluster. Moreover, like the outgoing model, the upcoming naked commuter should offer a step-up seat, LED headlight and taillight, a 12-liter fuel tank, and a hazard light switch.

Information 2020 Honda X-Blade will come with a 162cc air-cooled engine

At the heart, the 2020 Honda X-Blade will be powered by a BS6-compliant 162cc air-cooled engine, mated to a manual 5-speed gearbox. The updated engine is expected to produce a maximum power of 12.5hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 14Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety and suspension For additional safety, it will offer a single channel ABS

The 2020 BS6 Honda X-Blade will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear side. For additional safety and improved handling, it will offer single-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Information What about pricing?