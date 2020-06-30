Honda has announced that it would launch the facelifted version of its WR-V crossover in India on July 2, presumably via an online event. The updated model is expected to be offered in two trims with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. To recall, the WR-V (facelift) was supposed to be introduced earlier this year but the plans got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Exteriors 2020 Honda WR-V: At a glance

The 2020 Honda WR-V (facelift) will come with an eye-catching front fascia, featuring a refreshed horizontal-slat grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. It will also offer roof rails, power-folding ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars and wheel arches, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels. Further, the crossover will have a wheelbase of 2,555mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Information Power and performance

The WR-V (facelift) will come with two BS6-compliant engines: a 90hp, 1.2-liter petrol and a 100hp, 1.5-liter diesel. Both motors should come paired with a manual gearbox as standard. Notably, reports suggest that there will be no AMT transmission on offer.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the WR-V (facelift) will have a five-seater cabin with a powered sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The car is expected to feature a 7.0-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it is likely to offer dual front airbags and a rear parking camera.

Pricing What about the pricing?