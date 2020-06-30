Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the BS6-compliant Livo in the country at a starting price of Rs. 69,422 (ex-showroom, Jaipur). The new Livo comes in Disc and Drum variants and is offered in four color options of Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, and Black. Here's our roundup.

Design The changes on the new Honda Livo

The 2020 Honda Livo features a chiseled tank with an extended shroud that sports the chrome Honda badging. The front visor is slightly revised to give the commuter a sportier look and the flat-type seat has grown longer by 17mm. The bike also gets a new DC headlamp and a semi-digital instrument cluster that replaces the dual clock unit we saw on its predecessor.

Information Under the hood

The Honda Livo comes with a 110cc engine that generates 8.67hp of power and 9.30Nm of peak torque. To meet the BS6 norms, the motor has been updated with fuel injection technology and a reworked exhaust system.

Brakes and suspension For additional safety, the Livo comes with CBS

The 2020 Honda Livo features drum brakes on both the wheels. However, an optional front disc brake variant has also been introduced. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For additional safety and better handling, the Livo also offers Combi-Braking System (CBS) as standard.

Information How much does it cost?