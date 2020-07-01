Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 03:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R in India at a starting price of Rs. 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The motorcycle, offered in single-disc and dual-disc variants, features a sculpted dual-tone body, full LED lighting, BS6-compliant engine, and an inverted instrument cluster.
Furthermore, the company has already started dispatching the Xtreme 160R bikes to the dealerships across the country.
The Hero Xtreme 160R has an eye-catching naked look with its hunky chiseled fuel-tank, dual-tone paint job, step-up seat, and a beefy-looking black muffler.
The foot-pegs are positioned towards the rear side to offer an aggressive riding stance.
In terms of electronics, it comes equipped with a split LED headlight, a digital instrument console, and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.
The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a 160cc, single-cylinder air-cooled BS6-compliant engine.
The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and generates a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.
According to the company, the motorcycle can sprint from 0-60km/h in 4.7 seconds.
The Hero Xtreme 160R is equipped with a single disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear. There is also a dual-disc brake variant.
The suspension duties are handled by 37mm telescopic forks on the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.
For additional safety, the bike gets single-channel ABS as standard.
The Hero Xtreme 160R starts at Rs. 99,950 for the front-disc variant and goes up to Rs. 1,03,500 for the dual-disc variant. As far as competition is concerned, it takes on the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.