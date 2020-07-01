Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R in India at a starting price of Rs. 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle, offered in single-disc and dual-disc variants, features a sculpted dual-tone body, full LED lighting, BS6-compliant engine, and an inverted instrument cluster. Furthermore, the company has already started dispatching the Xtreme 160R bikes to the dealerships across the country.

Design A new design for the young masses

The Hero Xtreme 160R has an eye-catching naked look with its hunky chiseled fuel-tank, dual-tone paint job, step-up seat, and a beefy-looking black muffler. The foot-pegs are positioned towards the rear side to offer an aggressive riding stance. In terms of electronics, it comes equipped with a split LED headlight, a digital instrument console, and a side-stand engine cut-off feature.

Internals Engine and Power

The Hero Xtreme 160R draws power from a 160cc, single-cylinder air-cooled BS6-compliant engine. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and generates a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. According to the company, the motorcycle can sprint from 0-60km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Brakes and suspension Under the hood

The Hero Xtreme 160R is equipped with a single disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear. There is also a dual-disc brake variant. The suspension duties are handled by 37mm telescopic forks on the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear. For additional safety, the bike gets single-channel ABS as standard.

Information What about pricing?