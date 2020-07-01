British luxury carmaker Bentley has finally unveiled the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Bentayga. The mid-cycle update comes with a revamped design, updated interiors, and a host of tech features. The new Bentayga is the first product to be introduced as part of the company's 'Beyond100' business strategy that focuses on sustainable luxury mobility. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Bentley Bentayga: At a glance

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga (facelift) retains the profile of the outgoing model but sports an updated matrix grille and a clamshell-shaped bonnet. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, new side vents, and 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV also gets matrix-LED headlights with cut-crystal design, 3D elliptical tail-lamps with animated LEDs, heated wipers, and a larger rear spoiler.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Bentley Bentayga is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which generates 550hp of power. The motor comes mated to an eight-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. A new variant with V6 petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the Bentayga offers a premium dashboard, ventilated seats, sunroof, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. At the center, there is a new 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For rear passengers, a 5.0-inch removable touchscreen tablet is available. Other additions include air ionizers, wireless smartphone charging support, and an embedded SIM card.

Information What about the pricing?