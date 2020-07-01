Volkswagen has released the first pictures of the facelifted Tiguan, along with the R-Line top-spec trim. The facelifted Tiguan would receive new bumpers with updated headlights and taillights and a new set of alloy wheels. Meanwhile, Tiguan R will be powered by EA288 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. However, only the standard 5-seater facelifted Tiguan with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine would grace our shores.

Looks What's new on the outside?

According to the images, the Tiguan (facelift) will receive a new pair of headlights integrated on the grille, which is also seen on the current-generation Golf. On the front, the SUV will feature a sportier bumper with larger intakes. It will house new taillights, redesigned wheels and restyled rear bumper. Further, the vehicle will sport chrome touches on the side and at the back.

Comfort And, what about the interiors?

The Tiguan (facelift) will be equipped with Volkswagen's latest infotainment system and larger touchscreens along with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Volkswagen's We Connect system. The cabin will house a 480W, 10-speaker Harman Kardon system along with multi-colored ambient lighting and touch-sensitive control setup for climate function, replacing the physical dials. A new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls and sliders will also be seen.

Engine Under the bonnet

The top-of-the-spec trim Tiguan R will be powered by a fourth-generation EA888 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, four-wheel drive and the Dynamic Chassis Control system. In India, the SUV will draw its power from a 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engine which churns out 150hp of power and is mated to a 7-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox or DSG.

Information Finally, what about pricing?